BTIG Research Boosts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $664.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $547.00 to $664.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on AppLovin from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $603.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $434.65 and its 200-day moving average is $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $117.26 and a 52 week high of $605.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.44.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. This represents a 52.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,014,072. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

