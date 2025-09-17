BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.63% from the company’s current price.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

MNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monopar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a market cap of $351.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.20. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monopar Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kim R. Tsuchimoto sold 8,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $356,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,440. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Starr sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,920. The trade was a 76.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,160. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.