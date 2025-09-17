Burkett Financial Services LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,165,734.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

