C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.95% from the stock’s current price.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.98. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.88% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.