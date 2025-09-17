Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $82.10 and last traded at $82.37. 2,241,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,687,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.32.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,504,000 after buying an additional 481,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 39.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Cameco by 41.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after buying an additional 2,071,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,736,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 19.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after buying an additional 644,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

