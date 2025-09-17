Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $933.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.78 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,102.24. The trade was a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Rangel acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,245. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,125. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 546,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,013,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 342,225 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 263,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.