Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 610,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,107 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,367.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 85,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,292,000 after acquiring an additional 184,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

CNI opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

