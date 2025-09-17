Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 379 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on Corteva in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.25. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

