Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $303.46 on Wednesday. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The firm had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.73.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

