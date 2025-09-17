Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stride were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Stride by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Stride by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Stride by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,898 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

LRN opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.39. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $171.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.22.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The firm had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

