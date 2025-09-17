Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,769,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,544,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,380,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after acquiring an additional 302,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

