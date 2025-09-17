Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,120 Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $34,364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $3,557,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 159.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.18. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

