Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 182 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,308.08. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.0%

MLI opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

