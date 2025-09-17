Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,955 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.9%

SWKS stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

