Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. CLSA assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.24.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $158.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average is $104.16. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $160.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,812,423.83. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,055,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 195.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $7,720,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 331.3% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 79,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $228,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

