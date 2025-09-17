Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

