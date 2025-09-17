Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research raised shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.12.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

