Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $15.77 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 59.9% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 211,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,412,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $122,991,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.77.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

