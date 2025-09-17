Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

