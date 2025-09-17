Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.
CCS stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 14.16%.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
