Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Communities Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 49.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 26.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,341,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,569,000 after buying an additional 282,133 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 562.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

