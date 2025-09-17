Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.81% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, insider Peter Kaiser sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $36,252.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 204,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,279.72. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $36,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,328.44. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,519 shares of company stock valued at $367,865 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.