Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $192.00 to $191.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Shares of CVX opened at $159.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $234,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 7,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in Chevron by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

