Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $100.85 and last traded at $100.71, with a volume of 12302837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.79.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 109.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 495.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. The stock has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.