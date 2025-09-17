Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:PB opened at $65.16 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $33,595.00. Following the sale, the director owned 93,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,553.85. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $995,019 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 174.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

