City Center Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

City Center Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

