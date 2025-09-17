CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

Equities research analysts at CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WW International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $0.75.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
