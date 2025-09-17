Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Glj Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.3%

CLF opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 105,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 297,128 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

