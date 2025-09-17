Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 535 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 327 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 463 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 525 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 464.29.

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 497.78 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 179.83 and a twelve month high of GBX 563.50. The stock has a market cap of £749.27 million, a P/E ratio of -725.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 463.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.62.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

