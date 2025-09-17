Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 265,541.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 502,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,784,000 after acquiring an additional 501,873 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,711,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,038,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 16.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $146.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

