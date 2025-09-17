Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 866,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,476,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,243,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

