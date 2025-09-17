Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

Get Cognex alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

Cognex Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.50. Cognex has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,387.46. This represents a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 439.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.