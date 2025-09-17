Comparing Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) & Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ)

Environmental Power (OTCMKTS:EPGRQ – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Environmental Power alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Environmental Power and Enovix”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enovix $23.07 million 75.84 -$222.24 million ($0.84) -10.60

Profitability

Environmental Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

This table compares Environmental Power and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Power N/A N/A N/A Enovix -481.35% -73.88% -32.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Environmental Power and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enovix 0 5 5 0 2.50

Enovix has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.01%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Environmental Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Environmental Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovix beats Environmental Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Power

(Get Free Report)

Environmental Power Corporation engages in the development, ownership, and operation of renewable energy production facilities in the United States. The company develops renewable energy facilities for the production and commercial application of methane-rich biogas produced from animal, food industry, and other organic wastes. The biogas could be sold to end-users or used to produce pipeline-grade methane, which is referred as renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas, and renewable electrical energy or thermal energy, as well as to produce other useful by-products. Environmental Power Corporation operates three single digester facilities in Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.