Comparing Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 48.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 12.85% 10.51% 3.15% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Howard Hughes and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Great Portland Estates 0 0 1 1 3.50

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and Great Portland Estates”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.75 billion 2.78 $200.55 million $4.57 17.90 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

