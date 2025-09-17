Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitfarms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

BITF stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,234,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 3,806,810 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,364,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677,425 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,493,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 52.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 125,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

