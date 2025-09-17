Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Equities researchers at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

CAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Canaan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Canaan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAN

Canaan Stock Performance

Shares of CAN stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.45. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 92.49% and a negative net margin of 77.01%.The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Canaan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Canaan announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Canaan by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,808,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,019 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 15.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,941,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 525,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Canaan by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,325,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 949,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 977,600 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.