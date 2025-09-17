Compass Point Initiates Coverage on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Equities research analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

TeraWulf Price Performance

WULF stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 3.36.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 76,035 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

