Conduit’s (CRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 700 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 139.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 400 to GBX 300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 500.
Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.
