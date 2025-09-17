Conduit’s (CRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 700 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 139.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conduit from GBX 400 to GBX 300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 500.

Conduit Price Performance

Conduit Company Profile

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 292 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £456.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.52. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 271 and a 1 year high of GBX 547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 351.37.

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

