ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.0% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 151.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Melius began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.