Contrasting The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC)

The Digital Development Group (OTCMKTS:DIDG) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Digital Development Group and Commerce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Digital Development Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Commerce.com 1 2 3 0 2.33

Profitability

Commerce.com has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 72.12%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than The Digital Development Group.

This table compares The Digital Development Group and Commerce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A Commerce.com -5.37% -25.13% -2.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Digital Development Group and Commerce.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Digital Development Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commerce.com $332.93 million 1.19 -$27.03 million ($0.22) -22.23

The Digital Development Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerce.com.

Summary

Commerce.com beats The Digital Development Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Digital Development Group

The Digital Development Group Corp. is a development-stage company. It offers a solution, which is capable of delivering over-the-top (OTT) content across multiple platforms. It also handles billing and administrative functionality, including reporting, analytics and integrated digital rights management. Monetization methods supported by the platform include paid subscriptions (supporting credit card payments and PayPal), VIP subscriptions and video ads in any format. Its website, The Movie & Music Network, offers movies, music, special interest, late night and other channels. The Company's platform supports multiple media formats, with a backend that supports PHP, .NET, Python, ColdFusion, Ruby, HTML 5 and Flash; utilizes storage solutions provided by Limelight and Rackspace, and provides automated encoding of video content and allows streaming to a range of devices, including Apple's suite of iPhones and iPads.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

