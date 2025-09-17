Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Core Scientific from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Arete began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Core Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

View Our Latest Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ opened at $16.18 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 6.59.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. Core Scientific’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 229.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.