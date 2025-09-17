Cormark Weighs in on Lundin Gold’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Desjardins lowered Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$67.75 to C$89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$58.95.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$84.94 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$28.43 and a 52-week high of C$97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.94.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Sheila Margaret Colman sold 14,600 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.49, for a total value of C$1,189,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,020,671.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. Also, insider Chester See sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$1,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,043,164.30. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,824. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

