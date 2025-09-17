Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.65% from the company’s current price.

VTMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.18). Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 12.15%.The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,660 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

