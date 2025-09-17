Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Crane NXT Stock Performance
NYSE:CXT opened at $58.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.79 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
Crane NXT Company Profile
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
