Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

NYSE:CXT opened at $58.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.79 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crane NXT by 2,449.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Crane NXT by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,163,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,584,000 after buying an additional 512,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 83.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 993,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 451,814 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

