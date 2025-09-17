Critical Review: Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) vs. Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Big Tree Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of Big Tree Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Bolt Projects shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Big Tree Cloud and Bolt Projects”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Tree Cloud $7.32 million N/A $640,000.00 N/A N/A Bolt Projects $1.37 million 5.80 -$65.39 million ($2.60) -1.48

Risk and Volatility

Big Tree Cloud has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects.

Big Tree Cloud has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Big Tree Cloud and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Tree Cloud N/A N/A N/A Bolt Projects -375.64% N/A -95.24%

Summary

Big Tree Cloud beats Bolt Projects on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

