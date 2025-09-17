CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $55.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,096,000 after buying an additional 127,086 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

