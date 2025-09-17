Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $43.41 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.6%

Apple stock opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

