D. Boral Capital Begins Coverage on American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Investment analysts at D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 121.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

American Resources Stock Up 10.6%

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.02. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in American Resources by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Resources by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Resources by 86,418.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 122,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

