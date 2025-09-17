D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.00% from the company’s current price.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Avita Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

RCEL opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. Avita Medical has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 68.87% and a negative return on equity of 632.62%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avita Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnamara bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 86,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,469.50. This trade represents a 13.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $113,660. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Avita Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 1,099.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 688.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avita Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Avita Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

