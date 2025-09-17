DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.79. 295,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,023,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DQ. HSBC raised DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.51 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental General Insurance Co. increased its holdings in DAQO New Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Continental General Insurance Co. now owns 5,966,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DAQO New Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,866,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DAQO New Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DAQO New Energy by 117.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 625,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in DAQO New Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 849,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 89,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.02. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 65.64%.The firm had revenue of $75.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DAQO New Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

