DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.35 and last traded at $122.07. Approximately 6,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 17,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DB Gold Double Long ETN stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of DB Gold Double Long ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The DB Gold Double Long Exchange Traded Notes (DGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in gold commodities. The fund provides 2x the daily performance of futures contracts relating to gold. The notes index selects contracts based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DGP was launched on Feb 27, 2008 and is issued by DB.

